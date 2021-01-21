The unexpected factor that could derail Junior Firpo’s move to Milan

Junior Firpo, Barcelona left-back, is one of the players the club are open to allowing move on during this winter transfer market according to a report in Mundo Deportivo.

The player has barely featured under Ronald Koeman this season, with the Dutch coach sometimes even playing Sergino Dest, a right-back, at left-back in his stead.

Milan were reported with holding an interest in him a few weeks ago, with the Italian club looking to strengthen their squad as they chase the Serie A title by securing a backup for Theo Hernandez, currently unavailable after testing covid-19 positive.

The idea was for them to loan Junior until the end of the season with a purchase option included for about €15m. Gianluca di Marzio, however, has pointed out that Junior’s arrival in Italy could be derailed by something with nothing to do with football.

Junior has recently become a father for a second time and is said to not want to move countries and leagues when his son is barely a month old. This could lead the defender to stay in Catalonia until the summer, although a January exit is still possible.