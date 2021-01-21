The 41-year-old goalkeeper who helped defeat Real Madrid

Wednesday was one of the darkest nights in the history of Real Madrid and one of the biggest ever shocks in the history of Spanish football.

Los Blancos fell to a shock defeat against Segunda B outfit Alcoyano, who defeated the Spanish champions 2-1 in extra time despite finishing the match with 10 men.

Perhaps the biggest story of the night was Alcoyano’s goalkeeper Jose Juan Figueiras, the 41-year-old who made several impressive stops during the encounter and whose story is now outlined by Marca.

Jose Juan has only played one match in the Primera division in his entire career – a whopping 18 years ago, as a substitute for Celta Vigo against Racing Santander, 11 May 2003.

He never again played in the top-flight and began his career as somewhat of a football nomad with spells at Ourense, Ciudad Murcia, Granada 74, Águilas, Granada, Lugo, Elche and Alcoyano.

Despite conceding early to Eder Militao, he made 10 stops against Real Madrid and helped create one of the biggest ever shocks in the history of football in Spain.