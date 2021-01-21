Stalemate at a moody Mestalla between Valencia and Osasuna

The Copa del Rey may have dominated the attention of most of the Spanish media this midweek, but there were still a number of intriguing La Liga clashes.

Included in these was Valencia v Osasuna, a battle between two teams who aren’t where they believe they should be.

Valencia started the game in the lower reaches of mid-table, hoping to climb to 12th with victory. Osasuna were second from bottom, and needed to win 4-0 to escape the drop zone.

Neither happened. Jonathan Calleri struck first, giving the men from Pamplona a lead three minutes from half-time, before an own-goal from Unai Garcia secured the hosts a point.

Neither team left a Mestalla under a moody sky content, with neither achieving their objective pre-game. Both did, however, avoid defeat, and will take that before moving on to the next.

Valencia travel to the league leaders Atletico Madrid on Sunday, while Osasuna host Granada that same afternoon.