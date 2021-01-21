Spanish football morning headlines: Zidane under pressure, Cristiano breaks record and Laporta eyes up Alaba

Spanish football morning headlines for 21 January

Zidane’s cycle coming to a close at Madrid

Zinedine Zidane‘s era at Real Madrid is coming to an end according to a report in Marca.

The hierarchy at the Santiago Bernabeu don’t want to make a drastic call right now, but would rather wait until the summer so that they can enter next season with fresh enthusiasm.

Madrid can still win La Liga and the Champions League, but both prospects don’t look all that realistic.

Cristiano hits 760th goal in Italian Super Cup final

Cristiano Ronaldo has broken another record, scoring the 760th goal of his career to become the top goalscorer of all time according to a report in Diario AS.

Juventus beat Napoli 2-0 in the final of the Italian Super Cup, their ninth time winning the title and Andrea Pirlo‘s first trophy as a coach. The victory is welcome for Juventus given they’re struggling in Serie A and lost 2-0 to Inter at the weekend.

Laporta says he thinks Madrid haven’t tied up Alaba deal

Joan Laporta, the favourite to become the next president of Barcelona, has been speaking about the future of Bayern Munich defender David Alaba on Esport3 program Onze in comments carried by Mundo Deportivo.

Laporta said that Alaba could be an interesting player to bring to Barcelona to reinforce the squad, despite the fact that days ago news broke that Real Madrid have agreed to sign the player when his contract with Bayern expires in the summer.

