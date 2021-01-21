Spanish football evening headlines: Real Madrid key in Super League plans, Zidane under fire after shock loss and Barcelona look to avoid upset

Perez key in Super League talks

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is a leading figure in the talks for a new European Super League, according to a draft document revealed by The Times.

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid look set to join Madrid on the invitation list of a proposed 15-team tournament, in a move that would majorly shake-up European football.

Spotlight on Zidane’s future after shock loss

Real Madrid news is being defined by their shock Copa del Rey defeat against Alcoyano and the spotlight is now on the future of boss Zinedine Zidane.

The club lost in the Spanish Supercopa to Athletic Club Bilbao and have also recently dropped crucial league points after relegation-threatened Osasuna and Elche.

Barcelona name strong side at Cornella

Teenage midfielder Ilaix Moriba is making his debut with Barcelona news focused on tonight’s cup clash at Catalan neighbours Cornella, in a strong Blaugrana line-up.

Ronald Koeman’s side will be intent on avoiding a potential banana skin and advancing through to the next stage.