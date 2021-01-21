Real Madrid president Perez revealed as key figure in European Super League plans

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is said by a fresh report in The Times, as cited by Marca, to be an influential figure in the potential of a new European Super League.

Madrid supremo Perez once more voiced his support for a new competition in December, the latest in his long line of support for the creation of a new European elite league.

It is revealed by the fresh report that each club who would be involved in a new competition would be lured with a €350m incentive, as revealed by an 18-page draft document.

Three Spanish clubs – said to be Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid – would be among the 15 clubs in the competition, alongside six from England, three from Italy, two from Germany and one from France.

It is said that Real Madrid, Manchester United, Liverpool and Milan are the four clubs to be prioritising the competition being created.

It is planned that either 16 or 18 teams will participate in the competition, which plans to get underway in 2022 and will be funded by JP Morgan bank, as per a report earlier last year in Diario AS.

The biggest clubs in Spain, England, Italy, Germany and France are all said to be in talks regarding the new competition, which aims to replicate the Euroleague basketball model.