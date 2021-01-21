Real Madrid players surprised by Zinedine Zidane’s post-match talk

Players at Real Madrid were left surprised by the lack of anger and emotion in boss Zinedine Zidane following Wednesday night’s shock Copa del Rey defeat against Alcoyano.

The Segunda B outfit pulled off one of the biggest shocks in the history of the competition by downing the Spanish champions with 10 men to dominate Real Madrid news.

A report in Marca now highlights how Los Blancos players were left surprised by the lack of anger in Zidane’s post-match comments directly to them, and believe that he was too light on his criticism of their performance.

It is claimed by the report that not only were the Madrid players waiting for harsh criticism, but they wanted it due to their performance – but no words of that nature were forthcoming.

This was the latest in a line of underwhelming results for Madrid – their Spanish Supercopa loss to Athletic Bilbao followed disappointing league scores against struggling Elche and Osasuna – with the side often failing to maintain their performance against sides they are expected to beat.

It is added that Madrid players now no longer have the same close relationship with Zidane as they did in the past, as the pressure mounts on the boss.