New date confirmed for postponed Real Madrid La Liga clash

A new date has been confirmed for the outstanding La Liga fixture between Real Madrid and Getafe.

The match at the Alfredo di Stefano stadium will now be held on 9 February with a 9pm CET/8pm GMT kick-off time, as per Marca.

The new date has been confirmed due to Madrid’s shock elimination from the Copa del Rey, which is dominating Real Madrid news this week, meaning that they now have a free midweek along with Los Azulones – who are also no longer in the competition.

It means Los Blancos will face Jose Bordalas’s side just three days after their trip to Huesca and in the midweek slot before they host Valencia while Getafe now have an incredibly tough week – travelling to Sevilla days before this clash before hosting Real Sociedad the following weekend.

Madrid are unbeaten against Getafe in their last 13 meetings, dating back to August 2012.

The game will be held on the night following Atletico Madrid hosting Celta Vigo as the title race in the division heats up.