La Liga News

Leading Spanish La Liga scorer suffers injury setback

Villarreal have been dealt a massive blow with the news that star striker Gerard Moreno is set to miss several weeks of action due to a calf injury.

The details of the Spain international’s injury are outlined by a report in Marca, who claim that the striker is now set for several weeks on the sidelines due to the injury in his soleus.

Gerard Moreno, Villarreal

Only Barcelona star Lionel Messi – 11 goals in 17 outings – has scored more goals in La Liga to date this campaign than Moreno, who has hit 10 goals in 16 appearances – whilst also adding two assists.

The 28-year-old has hit four goals in his last five appearances in the division and was truly in his stride but this will provide a significant setback for him and the Yellow Submarine, who sit fourth in the standings.

Moreno previously missed three weeks of the season back in October due to a hamstring injury.

Posted by

Tags Gerard Moreno

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.