Leading Spanish La Liga scorer suffers injury setback

Villarreal have been dealt a massive blow with the news that star striker Gerard Moreno is set to miss several weeks of action due to a calf injury.

The details of the Spain international’s injury are outlined by a report in Marca, who claim that the striker is now set for several weeks on the sidelines due to the injury in his soleus.

Only Barcelona star Lionel Messi – 11 goals in 17 outings – has scored more goals in La Liga to date this campaign than Moreno, who has hit 10 goals in 16 appearances – whilst also adding two assists.

The 28-year-old has hit four goals in his last five appearances in the division and was truly in his stride but this will provide a significant setback for him and the Yellow Submarine, who sit fourth in the standings.

Moreno previously missed three weeks of the season back in October due to a hamstring injury.