Ilaix Moriba: Barcelona’s teenage superstar with a €100m release clause

There is a great deal of excitement in Barcelona news around teenage star Ilaix Moriba, who is making his senior debut in tonight’s Copa del Rey clash at Cornella.

It comes just two days after the central midfielder celebrated his 18th birthday and he now has a late present as he is given his senior debut for the Catalan giants.

A report in Marca now outlines why there is a great deal of excitement around the teenage superstar who has a €100m release clause despite never having played a senior game.

The Guinea-born central midfielder most commonly plays in a playmaker role for Barca’s youth sides and he is one of La Masia’s brightest prospects and has put in a series of star appearances this year.

He joined the club aged seven from Catalan rivals Espanyol and has blossomed into a potential star in the decade since, winning great admiration and respect from his coaches across the youth system at the club.

Moriba penned a long-term deal at the Camp Nou in April 2019 to ward off interest from Europe’s elite clubs – most notably Manchester City and Juventus.

It is said that his playing style is similar to Paul Pogba – his idol as a child – and his combination of physical strength with technical quality makes him stand out.