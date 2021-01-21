FIFA issue bold statement against the idea of a European Super League

FIFA has taken a bold step against the idea of a European Super League as detailed in a report by Marca.

Talk has increased in recent times about the development of a European Super League, a kind of extended Champions League that would see Europe’s elite do battle with each other on a more frequent basis.

The competition would host the most powerful clubs on the continent, and would be financially lucrative. The idea would be almost like an Europe-wide NFL or NBA, but for football.

FIFA don’t like the idea, and have issued a notice to any clubs or players that would be interested in participating in the competition’s development.

They warned that “any club or player involved in such a competition, as a consequence, would not be allowed to participate in any competition organised by FIFA or its corresponding confederation.”

Players from clubs participating in the Super League would be only be able to play in the Super League and may even be excluded from competitions involving their national teams.

The statement comes in the same week Real Madrid president Florentino Perez travelled to Turin to meet with Andre Agnelli, president of Juventus. Their conversation was said to have centred on the general politics of the global game, but one would imagine the topic of a Super League wouldn’t have been far away.