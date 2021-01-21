Cristiano hits 760th goal in Italian Super Cup final

Cristiano Ronaldo has broken another record, scoring the 760th goal of his career to become the top goalscorer of all time according to a report in Diario AS.

Juventus beat Napoli 2-0 in the final of the Italian Super Cup, their ninth time winning the title and Andrea Pirlo‘s first trophy as a coach. The victory is welcome for Juventus given they’re struggling in Serie A and lost 2-0 to Inter at the weekend.

Juventus tried to assert themselves in the first half but found it difficult to open up Napoli’s tough defence, with the southerners also looking dangerous when they did go forward.

Pirlo’s side picked up the pace at the beginning of the second half, forcing an error to tee up ex-Real Madrid man Ronaldo’s goal, the Portuguese scoring his 20th goal in 20 games from a corner.

Dries Mertens then won a penalty for Napoli only for Lorenzo Insigne to miss it and La Roja striker Alvaro Morata to go up the other end to score his 12th goal this season.