Barcelona include La Masia wonderkid in squad to face Cornella

Barcelona travel to Cornella this evening to contest the last 32 of the Copa del Rey.

Cornella knocked Atletico Madrid out of the Copa in the previous round, a shock given they compete in Segunda B, Spain’s third tier, and Atletico are leading La Liga.

Barcelona can’t afford an upset. They’re third in the league and struggling to put together a consistent run of form both domestically and in Europe, and have just lost the final of the Supercopa de Espana against Athletic Bilbao.

The Blaugrana, having lost the chance to win their first title under Ronald Koeman, will be on red alert after Real Madrid were knocked out of the Copa last night by third-tier Alcoyano.

Barcelona are without Lionel Messi given he’s currently serving a two-game ban following his red card against Athletic last time out, but selected quite a strong squad otherwise.

Jordi Alba, formerly of Cornella, is left out, but the likes of Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Sergio Busquets and Antoine Griezmann are all included. Also included is Ilaix Moriba, a La Masia product many within the club are extremely excited about.