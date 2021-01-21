Atletico Madrid confirmed line-up at Eibar: No Joao Felix as Simeone’s side aim to go 7 points clear at top of La Liga

Joao Felix has not been named in the Atletico Madrid starting line-up for Thursday night’s tie at Eibar as Diego Simeone’s side aim to go seven points clear at the top of La Liga.

Atleti’s attack for the clash at Ipurua is instead spearheaded by Luis Suarez, who is supported by Angel Correa, Thomas Lemar and Marcos Llorente, while Yannick Carrasco will also add an attacking threat.

Koke and Kieran Trippier both miss out through suspension with Saul Niguez and Sime Vrsaljko both coming into the starting line-up, with Felipe Monteiro replacing the injured Mario Hermoso in defence.

Kike Garcia will be the main goal threat for the home side with Sergi Enrich dropping to the bench from their last La Liga outing – a defeat at Levante.

Japanese forward Yoshinori Muto comes into the line-up while Sergio Alvarez also comes into the XI for Jose Mendilibar’s side – who have won just once in their last seven in the league.

A win for Atleti would take them seven points clear at the top of the league with a game in hand over their nearest rivals.