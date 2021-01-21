Athletic Bilbao break more hearts with a last-minute victory at UD Ibiza

Marcelino‘s developing a fondness for breaking hearts.

Less than a week after beating Barcelona in the final of the Supercopa de Espana and exactly a week after beating Real Madrid in its semi-final, Athletic Bilbao have proceeded to the last 16 of the Copa del Rey thanks to a late winner.

Their opponents were third-tier UD Ibiza, but this was a tie nobody was taking for granted given the exits of both Madrid and Atletico Madrid to third-tier opposition in this season’s Copa.

There had been hope early doors that Ibiza could join Cornella and Alcoyano in delivering an upset. They gave Athletic a guard of honour pre-game but showed no respect after the first whistle, taking the lead in the 12th minute through Javi Perez.

Iker Muniain and Raul Garcia both came on at half-time, however, and the latter was on hand to score the Basques’ equaliser in the 52nd minute before Unai Nunez dealt the killer blow in the 90th.