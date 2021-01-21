Athletic Bilbao Copa del Rey

Athletic Bilbao break more hearts with a last-minute victory at UD Ibiza

Marcelino‘s developing a fondness for breaking hearts.

Less than a week after beating Barcelona in the final of the Supercopa de Espana and exactly a week after beating Real Madrid in its semi-final, Athletic Bilbao have proceeded to the last 16 of the Copa del Rey thanks to a late winner.

Athletic Bilbao

Their opponents were third-tier UD Ibiza, but this was a tie nobody was taking for granted given the exits of both Madrid and Atletico Madrid to third-tier opposition in this season’s Copa.

Athletic Bilbao

There had been hope early doors that Ibiza could join Cornella and Alcoyano in delivering an upset. They gave Athletic a guard of honour pre-game but showed no respect after the first whistle, taking the lead in the 12th minute through Javi Perez.

Iker Muniain and Raul Garcia both came on at half-time, however, and the latter was on hand to score the Basques’ equaliser in the 52nd minute before Unai Nunez dealt the killer blow in the 90th.

Posted by

Tags Athletic Bilbao Copa del Rey La Liga

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.