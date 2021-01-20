La Liga News

Wolves agree deal for Real Sociedad striker Willian Jose

Wolverhampton Wanderers are poised to sign Real Sociedad striker Willian Jose on a loan deal for the remainder of the campaign with an option to buy permanently included.

The news was originally advanced in reports from San Sebastian’s Cadena Ser station before being verified by separate reports in the UK.

The Brazilian striker first moved to Spanish football in 2013 when he joined Real Madrid – but he made just one first-team appearance for the club and mainly played for the club’s Castilla team.

He then scored 10 goals in separate seasons at Real Zaragoza and Las Palmas but it is at La Real where he has made his name with 60 goals across four and a half campaigns.

Willian Jose had previously been linked with a switch to Atletico Madrid this transfer window.

La Real have already lined up a replacement for Willian Jose, the same report adds, as they are closing in on a deal to land striker Carlos Fernandez from La Liga rivals Sevilla.

