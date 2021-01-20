Watch: Willian Jose opens the scoring for Real Sociedad at Cordoba in the Copa del Rey

Willian Jose, the Real Sociedad striker inching closer and closer to a move to Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers, has opened the scoring for his current club in the Copa del Rey.

La Real are playing Segunda B side Cordoba at their Estadio Nuevo Arcangel in the last 32 of Spain’s premier cup competition.

The Brazilian striker latched on to a high ball into the box to finish past the opposing goalkeeper, refusing to celebrate.

29, Willian Jose was born in Porto Calvo and came through the youth system at CRB and then Barueri.

He then joined Deportivo Maldonado, from whom he embarked on a series of loan spells to Sao Paulo, Gremio, Santos, Real Madrid B, Real Madrid, Real Zaragoza and Las Palmas. He joined La Real in 2016 and has played the best football of his career there.

Cordoba 0-1 Real Sociedad – Willian Jose goalpic.twitter.com/XUaCJ6t0r8 — noobfcb (@noob_fcb) January 20, 2021

The Basque club are currently sixth in La Liga, their form having fallen off a cliff after a lightning start.

They’re currently trying to sign Martin Odegaard on loan and Carlos Fernandez on a permanent deal in the hope of refreshing a squad that has European as well as domestic commitments.