Watch: Segunda B Alcoyano equalise against Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey

Real Madrid travelled to Estadio El Collao to face Alcoyano in the last 32 of the Copa del Rey tonight.

Unsurprisingly given their packed schedule, Los Blancos chose to rest a number of key names. Andriy Lunin started in goal, supported by a back four of Alvaro Odriozola, Eder Militao, Victor Chust and Marcelo, who captained the side.

Casemiro started in midfield, flanked on either side by Fede Valverde and Isco. Vinicius Junior, Mariano Diaz and Lucas Vazquez made up the front three.

Madrid went into the game hoping to bounce back from their disappointment last week, when they were beaten in the semi-final of the Supercopa de Espana by Athletic Bilbao.

Alcoyano play in the Segunda B, Spanish football’s third tier, and made it to the last 32 of the Copa by beating Laredo 4-1 in the first round before felling Primera side Huesca 2-1 in the second.

Madrid dominated the first half but lacked that little bit of ingenuity in the final third that would have put them out of sight. They managed to take the lead moments before the break, however, when Militao headed in a Marcelo cross at the back post.

Los Blancos continued to fail to impose themselves on the game, however, and Alcoyano began to believe they could cause an upset. They got their moment ten minutes from time, when Jose Solbes scored at the same back post as Militao to level terms and spark a nervous final ten.