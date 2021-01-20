Valencia boss speaks on club ownership: “I think they are interested in strengthening the team”

Valencia boss Javi Gracia has revealed details of two recent meetings with club president Anil Murthy in which nothing new has been passed on to him regarding signings or reinforcements.

Nine first-team squad players left the Mestalla this summer with no additions and leaving Los Che with a threadbare squad that has been supplemented heavily by youth players this campaign.

Gracia told reporters, in quotes carried by Marca: “The contact that I had with the president was three days ago in part of the training and then in a meeting with him before yesterday, if I am not mistaken. He told me that the club was working on things, nothing different from what he had told me before.

“It was informative, they are still working. I think they are interested in strengthening the team and I remain focused on my work.”

Gracia penned a two-year contract at the club through to the summer of 2022 and is the seventh permanent manager since owner Peter Lim took control of the club.

The financial uncertainty at the Mestalla meant Los Che slashed their wage budget by a whopping 40 percent for the current campaign, with the club’s financial situation explaining the gutting of the squad.

It remains unclear if the club will invest at all in the January transfer window, with the club languishing in 14th spot in La Liga with 19 points from 18 games.