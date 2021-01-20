The events that led to Martin Odegaard demanding Real Madrid exit

The issue of Martin Odegaard has kept recurring in Real Madrid news this season but now it appears that he is set to leave the club on loan once again.

Marca reported on Tuesday he had asked to leave the club before a follow-up report in Diario AS claimed that he and Real Sociedad are already in talks about concluding a loan return.

A fresh report in Marca has now outlined the reasons that caused Odegaard to ‘explode’ at his situation and push for an exit from Los Blancos.

It is claimed that the Norwegian held a talk with boss Zinedine Zidane ahead of last week’s Spanish Supercopa in which he was promised more prominence and opportunities in the first-team.

That was at a point when Odegaard had not featured in nine successive matches for Madrid, but he was then an unused substitute in the defeat to Athletic Bilbao and was left out of the Copa del Rey squad to face Alcoyano.

The last time Odegaard took to the field was in December’s Champions League defeat to Shakhtar Donestk – with Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Casemiro establishing themselves as the undisputed midfield trio.

Madrid’s return to a 4-3-3 from a version of 4-2-3-1 has seen the Norwegian lose out in the selection process.