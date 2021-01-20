The central defender set to make his dream Real Madrid debut

Real Madrid news this week is dominated by their trip to Segunda B outfit Alcoyano as they look to avoid a banana skin in the Copa del Rey.

However, Zinedine Zidane’s side have an absence of players in the heart of defence which has been exacerbated by a positive Covid-19 test from the versatile. Nacho Fernandez.

Read more: Real Madrid defender tests positive for Covid-19

The club’s usual central defensive partnership of Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane are both unavailable for the clash, meaning the club will need to call upon those from outside the first-team squad.

Diario AS claim that Castilla central defender Victor Chust is poised to make his first-team debut for the clash alongside Eder Militao.

20-year-old Chust has been at the club since he was an 8-year-old – after starting his youth career at Valencia – and he is described by Real Madrid’s official website as being “strong, powerful and aggressive” whilst also being comfortable playing the ball out of defence with his right foot.

Chust helped Spain’s Under-19 side to win the European Championships in 2019 and the Under-17 side to the equivalent trophy two years earlier, and looks set for a bright future in the game.