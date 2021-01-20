Spanish football roundup: Real Madrid stunned in the Copa del Rey, intriguing action elsewhere

There were five games of football across Spain this Wednesday evening, three in La Liga and two in the Copa del Rey.

The headlines were undoubtedly at Estadio El Collao, where Real Madrid were knocked out of the Copa by third-tier Alcoyano by a scoreline of 2-1.

Eder Militao opened the scoring only for Jose Solbes to equalise ten minutes from time. Alcoyano then saw their own Ramon Lopez sent off in extra-time but still managed to find a 116th minute winner from Juanan.

In the other Copa game, at Estadio Nuevo Arcangel, Real Sociedad beat Cordoba 2-0. Willian Jose, rumoured to be off to Wolverhampton Wanderers sooner rather than later, bagged a brace, while Alberto del Moral was sent off late on for the hosts.

In La Liga, Villarreal drew 2-2 with Granada at Estadio de la Ceramica. Roberto Soldado opened the scoring for the visitors before Ruben Pena equalised.

Moi Gomez then put the hosts in front only for Kenedy to get Granada back on level terms. Yan Brice Eteki then saw red for the Andalusians, conceding a penalty that Paco Alcacer missed.

Real Betis beat Celta Vigo 2-1 at Estadio Benito Villamarin. Santi Mina struck for the visitors first only for a Sergio Canales brace to secure an excellent three points.

Getafe recorded a solid 1-0 victory over Huesca at Coliseum Alfonso Perez. Mauro Arambarri scored the only goal of the game, in the 69th minute, to secure a valuable home win.