Spanish football headlines: Former Barcelona star leaves hospital, Real Madrid meeting with Juventus and Odegaard contacts Real Sociedad

Spanish football morning headlines for 20 January.

Eusebio leaves ICU

Former Barcelona midfielder and Real Sociedad boss Eusebio Sacristan has left ICU in hospital after suffering a blood clot near his brain, report Cadena Cope.

Having suffered a fall at home over the Christmas period, Eusebio is now recovering in Valladolid as he enters the second phase of the process.

Three-hour meeting between Madrid and Juventus

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez visited the Juventus training ground and met with the Turin club’s president Andrea Agnelli on Tuesday.

Read more: Florentino Perez meets with Andrea Agnelli for three hours in Turin

It is believed the meeting centred around football politics and the potential creation of a new European Super League.

Odegaard contracts Real Sociedad

Real Madrid news is centred on the future of Martin Odegaard as Marca reported on Tuesday he had asked to leave the club, with Diario AS now report he is planning a return to Real Sociedad.

The Norwegian star has not featured for a single minute in any of the club’s last 10 matches across all competitions and thrived on loan in San Sebastian last season.