Spanish football evening headlines: Koeman meets presidential candidates, Sevilla trying to sign Odegaard and Dest out for Copa clash

Spanish football evening headlines for 20 January

Ronald Koeman meets with Barcelona presidential candidates at Camp Nou

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman is currently holding a meeting with the club’s interim president and presidential candidates at the club’s offices.

Carlos Tusquets is the current interim president of the Blaugrana and Barcelona news in recent weeks has been dominated by the decision to postpone the club’s elections, which were initially scheduled for 24 January.

Sevilla look to beat Real Sociedad to sign Real Madrid’s Martin Odegaard on loan

Sevilla are plotting a sensational loan deal to snatch Martin Odegaard away from the clutches of Real Sociedad, where he spent last season on loan.

A report in Deportes Cuatro states that Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui is a keen admirer of the Norwegian and is prioritising a move for a creative midfield player in this transfer window.

Barcelona defender injured ahead of Copa del Rey clash

Barcelona news this week has now turned to their tricky Copa del Rey clash against Catalan neighbours Cornella, who eliminated Atletico Madrid in the previous round.

However, Ronald Koeman’s side will have to tackle the match without their right-back Sergino Dest who has a muscular injury in his right thigh – initially suffered in the Spanish Supercopa loss against Athletic Bilbao.

