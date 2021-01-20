Sevilla look to beat Real Sociedad to Martin Odegaard loan deal

Sevilla are plotting a sensational loan deal to snatch Martin Odegaard away from the clutches of Real Sociedad, where he spent last season on loan.

A report in Deportes Cuatro states that Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui is a keen admirer of the Norwegian and is prioritising a move for a creative midfield player in this transfer window.

🚨🚨 INFORMACIÓN #REALMADRID 👉🏻💥 El Sevilla adelanta a la Real Sociedad y quiere cerrar la cesión de Odegaard en las próximas horashttps://t.co/SpXqp8eYtC pic.twitter.com/SDdAh5rYbj — Deportes Cuatro (@DeportesCuatro) January 20, 2021

Marca reported on Tuesday that Odegaard had asked to leave Real Madrid on a loan deal this month before a follow-up report in Diario AS claimed that he and Real Sociedad are already in talks about concluding a loan return.

It is said by the latest report that the Norwegian’s future is likely to be decided this week and he is yet to make a clear decision on which club he would prefer to join, although Madrid are also likely to have some say on a possible destination.

Odegaard has missed 10 successive matches for Los Blancos and is hopeful of finding regular first-team football elsewhere, as he does not fit into a 4-3-3 system.

Image via Deportes Cuatro