Ronald Koeman meets with presidential candidates at Camp Nou for club meeting

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman is currently holding a meeting with the club’s interim president and presidential candidates at the club’s offices.

Carlos Tusquets is the current interim president of the Blaugrana and Barcelona news in recent weeks has been dominated by the decision to postpone the club’s elections, which were initially scheduled for 24 January.

Joan LaportaVictor Font and Toni Freixa are all on the final ballot for the elections and all are said to be at the club’s facilities to speak with Koeman and outline their objectives for the club’s future.

It is speculated by the reporters at the scene that among the key subjects being discussed will be the club’s intention in the transfer market, with each candidate clarifying their own ideas about what decisions should be made this month.

All candidates may have to agree on particular objectives if the current interim board are to proceed with moves in the transfer market and other financial moves.

