Real Sociedad in talks to sign Martin Odegaard on loan with an option to buy

Real Sociedad are reportedly in talks with Real Madrid over a loan move for Martin Odegaard with an option to buy included.

The San Sebastian club have also come to an agreement with Sevilla over the transfer of Carlos Fernandez, and have agreed to send Willian Jose on loan to Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers with an option to buy.

🚨 ÚLTIMA HORA

Actualizamos lo contado hoy.

👉Ødegaard: Se puede cerrar con una cesión CON OPCIÓN DE COMPRA. Los clubes ya hablan

👉Willian José: Se va a marchar al Wolverhampton inglés. Cesión con opción de compra.

👉Carlos Fernández: Acuerdo con el Sevilla en torno a 9 millones — SER Dept Gipuzkoa (@SerDeportivosGI) January 20, 2021

Odegaard played for La Real last season, the first of what was supposed to be a two-year deal in the Basque Country. Zinedine Zidane recalled him last summer a year early, however, with the idea of having him play a first-team role at the Santiago Bernabeu this season.

It didn’t work out that way. Odegaard has struggled for minutes, unable to break into the veteran midfield trident of Casemiro, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, playing just five minutes in the last month-and-a-half. He personally asked to leave.

The move could inject impetus into La Real’s season, a campaign that started like lightning but has fallen off a cliff in recent times. They currently sit sixth, with one win in their last five, but remain just three points off Sevilla and the top four.

Should they complete the signing of both Odegaard and Fernandez, they’ll be able to add fresh legs to a squad competing in the Europa League, where they’ve been drawn against Manchester United in the last 32, as well as at home.