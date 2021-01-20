La Liga News

Real Sociedad and Martin Odegaard in advanced talks on return from Real Madrid

Real Madrid news is centred on the future of Martin Odegaard as Marca reported on Tuesday he had asked to leave the club.

A follow-up report in Diario AS has claimed he is planning a return to Real Sociedad – where he enjoyed a successful season-long loan deal last campaign.

The Norwegian star has not featured for a single minute in any of the club’s last 10 matches across all competitions and had not been included for this week’s Copa del Rey trip to Alcoyano.

Real Madrid midfielder Martin Odegaard

Noticias de Gipuzkoa claim that talks have already begun for Odegaard to return to San Sebastian on a loan deal, for at least the remainder of the current season.

Martin Odegaard at Real Sociedad

The last time Odegaard took to the field was in December’s Champions League defeat to Shakhtar Donestk – with Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Casemiro establishing themselves as the undisputed midfield trio.

Odegaard started the first two La Liga games of the season against Real Sociedad and Betis for Madrid but has suffered various muscular injuries since to derail his progress but he has been fit for eight successive matches in which he did not feature.

Martin Odegaard

