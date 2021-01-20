Real Madrid name starting XI to take on Alcoyano in the Copa del Rey

Real Madrid have named the team they’re bringing to Estadio El Collao to face Alcoyano in the last 32 of the Copa del Rey tonight.

Unsurprisingly given their packed schedule, Los Blancos have chosen to rest a number of key names. Andriy Lunin starts in goal, supported by a back four of Alvaro Odriozola, Eder Militao, Victor Chust and Marcelo, who captains the side.

Casemiro looks set to sit at the base of midfield, flanked on either side by Fede Valverde and Isco. Vinicius Junior, Mariano Diaz and Lucas Vazquez make up the front three. Martin Odegaard, close to securing a loan move to Real Sociedad, didn’t make the squad.

Madrid will be hoping to bounce back from their disappointment last week, when they were beaten in the semi-final of the Supercopa de Espana by Athletic Bilbao.

Alcoyano play in the Segunda B, Spanish football’s third tier, and make it to the last 32 of the Copa by beating Laredo 4-1 in the first round before felling Primera side Huesca 2-1 in the second.