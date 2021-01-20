Joan Laporta, Victor Font and Toni Freixa explain their stances on Barcelona signing Eric Garcia

Carles Tusquets, president of the managing board currently in charge of Barcelona, met with the three candidates in the race to become president of the Catalan club today, Joan Laporta, Victor Font and Toni Freixa, to discus various issues.

According to a report in Mundo Deportivo, chief among their topics of conversation was the possibility of signing Eric Garcia. The Catalan defender is current at Pep Guardiola‘s Manchester City, the club he left Barcelona for back in 2017.

Ronald Koeman actually joined the meeting, explaining why he felt that it’s integral that they sign the young man. Garcia has reportedly agreed terms with Barcelona and is keen to return, spying an opportunity to solidify himself in the Blaugrana starting XI. If they’re unable to confirm the deal soon, however, the likes of Paris Saint-Germain could steal a march on them.

“It was a cordial conversation with Ronald Koeman to talk about the situation of the team, but he didn’t ask us to sign off on this contract,” Freixa said after the meeting concluded.

“It’s something that will be decided next Tuesday in a meeting with the managing board to sign him at the end of the season, which is when he arrives free.”

Font, similar to Freixa, assured that “the managing board want to close the signing so that at the end of the season he comes. If the operation is done, I have asked for one last attempt in case with a little money we can meet the coach’s needs, although it’s almost impossible.”

Joan Laporta also chimed in with his take. “There has been talk of the possibility of signing Eric now by paying money, but this isn’t viable and we know that City want money,” he said.

“I’m of the position that if he ends his contract and he’s interested, he’s signed. If he wants to come and he keeps showing it, well, we’ll look at it.”