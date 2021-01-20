Joan Laporta full of praise for Ronald Koeman after today’s meeting

Ronald Koeman spoke with the three candidates to become president of Barcelona today as part of their meeting with Carles Tusquets, the current president of the managing board, according to a report in Mundo Deportivo.

Joan Laporta, Victor Font and Toni Freixa are the final three candidates in the presidential race, and all had very positive things to say of the man currently in charge of their football club.

They met to discuss Eric Garcia, the Manchester City centre-back that Koeman has coveted since the summer. Personal terms are all but agreed, but Barcelona need executive sign-off to make the deal happen or possibly even try to bring him in this winter market and not wait until his contract expires in the summer.

Laporta was appreciative of the Dutchman’s stance. “Koeman was flawless,” he said. “He’s been smart, able to understand the financial situation of the club. He loves the player but, despite the fact that he loves him, is aware that he cannot pay the money for him because the club’s treasury is so affected.

“If a divestment is proposed, something could still be done, but as there is misgovernment and there is no president or board of directors, nothing can be done.”

Font still held out hope that the club could bring Garcia in this January. “The managing board wants to close the signing so that at the end of the season he comes,” he said. “If the operation is done, I have asked that there be a last attempt in case with a little money we can satisfy the coach’s needs.”

Freixa was also full of praise for the coach. “It was a cordial conversation with Koeman to discuss the situation of the team,” he said. “He didn’t ask us to sign off on the contract. That’s something that will be decided next Tuesday in a meeting with the managing board about signing him at the end of the season, which is when he would arrive for free.”

Koeman had joined the meeting to explain why he felt Garcia’s signing to be so integral. The Catalan defender is keen to return, spying an opportunity to solidify himself in the Blaugrana starting XI. If they’re unable to confirm the deal soon, however, the likes of Paris Saint-Germain could steal a march on them.