Former Barcelona star leaves ICU after three weeks with blood clot

Former Barcelona midfielder and Real Sociedad boss Eusebio Sacristan has left the ICU in hospital three weeks after suffering a blood clot near his brain, report Cadena Cope.

The 56-year-old was hospitalised after suffering a fall in his home on 30 December which led to a clot forming near his brain and requiring immediate medical assistance.

Eusebio had subsequently been in the Intensive Care Unit of the Hospital Clínico de Valladolid, but the good news on Wednesday sees him leave the ward and enter the second phase of his recovery process.

Eusebio – who made over 200 appearances for Barcelona as a midfielder – has not been in management for the last 18 months, after failing to prevent Girona from being relegated from La Liga.

He is most well-known for his stint in charge of Real Sociedad, while also having spells in the dugout at both Celta Vigo and the B team for Barcelona.