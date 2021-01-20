Dani Ceballos on Martin Odegaard: When you’re young “you need to play regularly”

Dani Ceballos, a Real Madrid player currently on loan at Premier League side Arsenal, has been speaking about two of his Los Blancos teammates in comments carried by Diario AS.

The Andalusian midfielder was asked about Martin Odegaard after the Norwegian midfielder requested to go on loan due to a lack of opportunities at the Santiago Bernabeu and is reportedly close to securing a move to Real Sociedad, the club with whom he spent last season on loan.

“I can tell you about what happened to me at Madrid,” Ceballos said. “I don’t know exactly what happened with Martin, but it’s obvious that any player who wants to succeed at Madrid is going to grab the opportunities he’s given.

“I don’t know Martin’s thoughts but I know mine, and I think that when you’re young and you have goals and objectives, you need to play regularly. If you don’t, something is missing. I guess that’s what’s happening to Martin.”

Ceballos also spoke about Gareth Bale, who’s been struggling to make much of an impact on loan at Tottenham Hotspur, a club from the same part of London as Ceballos’ Arsenal. Most of Bale’s minutes have come in the Europa League.

“It’s not easy,” Ceballos said. “Gareth’s return has been good the both of them [he and Madrid], but when he was here seven years ago the league was completely different. I could give you the case of Thomas [Partey] and Fabinho, when he arrived at Liverpool.

“They are players who arrive knowing it’s a very physical league, but when they start to play they realise that it’s actually twice as physical. It’s very difficult to adapt to quickly and I think that’s what may be happening to Gareth.”

Ceballos came through the youth systems of Sevilla, Utrera and Real Betis before breaking through as a senior professional in the latter’s first team. He left in 2017 for Madrid, but he’s struggled to gain a foothold in the Spanish capital and is currently in the second season of a two-year loan deal with Mikel Arteta‘s Arsenal.