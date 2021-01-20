Barcelona Copa del Rey

Barcelona defender injured ahead of Copa del Rey clash

Barcelona news this week has now turned to their tricky Copa del Rey clash against Catalan neighbours Cornella, who eliminated Atletico Madrid in the previous round.

However, Ronald Koeman’s side will have to tackle the match without their right-back Sergino Dest who has a muscular injury in his right thigh – initially suffered in the Spanish Supercopa loss against Athletic Bilbao.

A report in El Mundo Deportivo outlines how Dest will join long-term absentees Gerard Pique, Sergi Roberto, Ansu Fati and Philippe Coutinho on the sidelines for the Blaugrana.

Óscar Mingueza, Konrad de la Fuente and Arnau Tenas were among the players training in the first-team squad on Wednesday, the report adds, while Ilaix Moriba and Alex Collado – stars of the club’s B team – also involved.

The club are set to name a 20-man squad for the trip but that can only include six youth-team players of which a maximum of four can be on the pitch at any one time, as per Copa rules.

