Barcelona and Quique Setien to go to court over sacking

Former Barcelona boss Quique Setien’s legal action against the club following his sacking last year is set to go to court.

The Catalan club only formalised the exit of Setien in mid-September, over a month after he was relieved of his first-team coaching duties with reports claiming that his lawyers will demand €4m from the club in compensation.

⚠️ NOVETATS ‘CAS SETIÉN’ 🗣️ “El Barça encara no m’ha pagat” [Setién @ellarguero] – El Barça li discutirà en judici la seva capacitat i actitud per entrenar segons fonts del club – Se li va pagar el mes que no havia cobrat de sou i no previst un altre pagament.@jordimartiras pic.twitter.com/oorz3hByHO — Què T’hi Jugues (@QueThiJugues) January 20, 2021

The former Las Palmas and Real Betis boss claims he has still not received his outstanding payments from his contract with the Camp Nou club, something which is disputed.

Remarkable, the report in Cadena Ser claims that Barcelona will argue in their defence that Setien did not have the ability or attitude sufficient to coach the club.

Now the focus on the legal dispute appears to settle around the issue of what outstanding payments are due to the Cantabrian and what he is entitled to from the terms of his contract.

This looks set to be another damaging moment for the club regardless of the outcome due to the negative PR it is likely to generate in the media.

Setien took to social media following the reports to write that the Blaugrana’s former president Josep Maria Bartomeu never informed him about the terms of his sacking, with no settlement mentioned.

It was revealed late in August that the Blaugrana had still not sacked Setien through official channels and he had even sent them a burofax – a document with legal standing – to prompt the official paperwork, and it is now set to be decided in a courtroom.

The Cantabrian only oversaw 25 matches at the helm with his side winning on 16 occasions, drawing four matches and losing five, and was subsequently replaced with Dutchman Ronald Koeman, who currently has the club in third place in the league standings.