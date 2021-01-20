Arsenal join the pursuit of wantaway Real Madrid midfielder Martin Odegaard

Premier League side Arsenal have joined the list of Martin Odegaard‘s suitors according to reports carried by Mundo Deportivo.

The Norwegian midfielder has asked to leave Real Madrid on loan after barely featuring under Zinedine Zidane this season.

The French coach has relied on the veteran trident of Luka Modric, Casemiro and Toni Kroos this season, with few minutes given to young players.

The North London club, who currently have another Madrid player in Dani Ceballos on their books, aren’t alone in their pursuit of his services. Sevilla and Real Sociedad, the latter of which Odegaard spent last season on loan with, are both seriously interested.

Mikel Arteta is said to be a big admirer of the playmaker, and willing to give him the playing time he desires.

Movement has apparently been made on the part of Arsenal to make the deal happen, and Madrid are evaluating their options.