Alaba apparently secured, Madrid move on to Camavinga and a striker

Now that the signing of David Alaba is reportedly done and dusted, Marca claim that Real Madrid have switched focus to brining in Eduardo Camavinga this summer.

The Frenchman, just 18, is currently at Rennes, and has become one of the most highly-touted talents in the European game. Contact between Madrid and Camavinga is thought to be advanced ever since they started speaking last summer.

A deal wasn’t closed then, but Madrid are keen to strengthen in midfield. They’re said to like Camavinga due to his age and potential. He’s not at the same level this season as he was last campaign, but he’s still one the outstanding players in France.

As well as Camavinga, Madrid are said to be eyeing up Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, two the most prolific forwards in the game. The latter has a clause that comes into effect in the summer of 2022, but no such agreement exists this summer. Both players would cost north of €100m, not an easy fee to meet in a world ruled by covid-19.