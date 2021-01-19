Two La Liga players handed prison sentences for sexually explicit video

Eibar striker Sergi Enrich and his former teammate Antonio Luna have been jailed for two years for their part in a sexually explicit video.

As per El Mundo Deportivo, the two have also been fined €100k although are unlikely to serve time behind bars in principle – first-time offenders in Spain must be handed a sentence longer than two years to meet this threshold.

The judgement falls below the demand from the Prosecutor’s Office and the private prosecution, who were demanding that each of the players be sentenced to a minimum of five years behind bars.

The decision was handed down by Criminal Court number 3 of San Sebastián, in the Basque Country, on Tuesday morning and brings an end to the long-running incident.

As per Marca, the damage done to both player’s reputations is significant with Eibar holding major reservations about what role Enrich can now play at the club.

The judge exonerated Albacete midfielder Eddy Silvestre, also at that time at the Basque club, of the charge of having released the video.

The incident was filmed four years ago and shows a third party being filmed without their consent – although Enrich and Luna have subsequently apologised for their roles – including through their own social networks – acknowledged their wrongdoing and deposited a sum of €110k in their bank account upfront ahead of the trial taking place.

The footage dates back to October 2016 and was taken on a mobile phone with the offence relating to a crime against privacy set out in article 197 of the Penal Code, for recording images without the consent of a third party.

All three had been charged with the recording of the images without the consent of the victim and another, faced by Enrich and Luna, relates to the shares of the images to ensure the video became viral.