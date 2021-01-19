The surprising new look of Fernando Torres

Former Atletico Madrid star and legendary Spain international striker Fernando Torres retired from playing just 18 months ago, but he has transformed his appearance.

Now aged 36, Torres – who has embarked on a coaching career within the youth ranks at Atleti – now cuts a much bulkier and powerful figure than he did during his playing days, when he was renowned for his electric pace and movement.

Fernando Torres out here looking BIG 💪 Think he’s spent some time in the weight room since retirement 👀 pic.twitter.com/1isD39V4uc — International Champions Cup (@IntChampionsCup) January 19, 2021

Torres netted 121 goals in 350 games for Los Rojiblancos across two different spells in the Spanish capital and is a club legend at Atleti.

He won the Segunda title with the club in 2002 and the Europa League title 16 years later, although his most successful stint in terms of trophies was with Chelsea – with whom he won the Champions League, Europa League and FA Cup titles.

His most prolific spell of his career came at Liverpool – 81 goals in three-and-a-half campaigns – while he netted 38 goals in 110 caps for Spain, for whom he won two European Championships in 2008 and 2012, alongside the 2010 World Cup.

