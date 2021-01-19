The role of Gerard Pique and Sergio Busquets after Barcelona’s drama at Celta Vigo

Eder Sarabia‘s presentation as the new coach of Gerard Pique‘s Andorra has encouraged a great deal of reminiscing about the Basque coach’s spell with Barcelona.

Sarabia was part of Quique Setien‘s coaching staff at the Camp Nou, and had a highly eventful stint at the club not short on incident.

Far from a grey assistant coach, Sarabia became close to a household name amongst followers of Spanish football due to a series of controversial incidents, none more so than what happened in Galicia according to a report in Mundo Deportivo.

Gerard Pique and Sergio Busquets acted as mediators between several players who didn’t want to train, including Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Jordi Alba, and a furious coaching staff that threatened to take drastic action.

The relationship between the coaching staff and the players had broken during a match with Celta Vigo, with Messi and Sarabia having a televised falling out during a water break that escalated behind closed doors.

In the days that followed, Pique and Busquets reportedly travelled between the dressing room and the coaching staff’s offices to act as mediators between two incensed parties.