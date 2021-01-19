The Real Madrid youth stars who are ready-made Marcelo replacements

There is said to be growing concern at Real Madrid over the long-term future of Brazilian defender Marcelo, who has lost prominence this season and is out of contract next year.

Ferland Mendy is now indisputably established ahead of him in the pecking order and Real Madrid news is looking at the future of Marcelo – who has clocked up 516 first-team appearances for the club.

However, a report in Diario AS has explained how Madrid already have their long-term solutions for the position at the club…

Fran Garcia

The 21-year-old is currently a Spain Under-21 international and starring on loan at Rayo Vallecano this campaign.

He has recovered from multiple bad shoulder injuries and despite loaning him out, Madrid are said to be monitoring his situation closely.

Miguel Gutierrez

The 19-year-old has been involved in first-team training and pre-season matches with Madrid since the summer of 2019.

Read more: Real Madrid promote defender Gutiérrez to first-team training

The teenager is tipped for a bright future at the club and could become a star.

De la Vibora and Obrador

David de la Víbora (who turned 18 this month) and Rafel Obrador (also 18) are also highly rated amongst Madrid’s youth ranks.

De la Vibora is said to have attracted attention from multiple elite European clubs while Obrador joined Los Blancos after debuting for Real Mallorca in last season’s top flight.