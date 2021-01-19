Spanish football evening headlines: Real Madrid star asks for exit, former Barcelona player to face trial and key Barça presidential election update

Spanish football evening headlines for 19 January.

Odegaard asks for exit

The major Real Madrid news on Tuesday is a report in Marca claiming their talented midfielder Martin Odegaard has asked to leave the club this month.

Read more: Martin Odegaard has asked to leave Real Madrid

The Norwegian is said to want a loan exit to allow him to gain first-team minutes elsewhere – his exclusion from the Copa del Rey squad to face Alcoyano this week will be the 11th successive match in which he has not featured.

Arda faces re-trial

Arda Turan – a former midfielder of both Atletico Madrid and Barcelona – is set to face a re-trial of sexual harassment charges in Turkey, as outlined by El Mundo Deportivo.

Read more: Former Atletico Madrid and Barcelona star to face sexual harassment charges in court

Arda was acquitted of the charge in 2019 – but was found guilty of multiple other offences – although a judge has now annulled that decision and the trial will take place again.

Postal voting for Blaugrana elections

Barcelona news on Tuesday evening focus on a big update in the presidential election process as the Catalan government looks set to allow postal and electronic voting.

Read more: Key update in Barcelona presidential election process

Joan Laporta, Victor Font and Toni Freixa are all vying for the vacancy and Catalunya Radio claims more voting will be allowed for the delayed vote, which is likely to be held in early March.