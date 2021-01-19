Sergio Ramos injury risks Real Madrid contract extension

There is growing concern at the situation of Sergio Ramos at Real Madrid as he enters the final months of his contract and is currently sidelined with an injury, report Diario AS.

The talismanic defender will sit out this week’s Copa del Rey at Segunda B side Alcoyano, which takes central focus for Real Madrid news this week.

Ramos has a knee injury that made him a major doubt for the clash against Athletic Bilbao last week and which ensured he left the stadium wrapped in a bandage and limping.

The 34-year-old is out of contract on 30 June in the Spanish capital and he is now theoretically free to speak with other clubs and there is an awareness that if the club has concerns on his fitness, they may back away from a renewal.

The fresh report outlines how the defender is demanding €24m as a gross salary but if there are concerns on his fitness, it could prove pivotal for the rest of his career.

A comparison is drawn with the injury problems suffered by former Barcelona goalkeeper Victor Valdes in the latter days of his career.

Ramos has clocked up 668 first-team appearances for Los Blancos, netting 100 goals in that timeframe.