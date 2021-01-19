Real Madrid confirm squad for Copa del Rey clash: Zidane unlikely to heavily rotate

There are unlikely to be many rotations for Real Madrid in their Copa del Rey trip to Segunda B outfit Alcoyano as Zinedine Zidane named a strong first-team squad.

Key defensive duo Sergio Ramos and Dani Carvajal are both missing through injury while Raphael Varane and Toni Kroos also rested for the trip, but all of the other usual starters are included for the trip.

One of the biggest surprises is the absence of Martin Odegaard – who is not included in the squad despite no reports of an injury, having not featured in 10 matches.

Lucas Vazquez has started in 16 successive matches, Thibaut Courtois has been ever-present all season while Toni Kroos has played 14 games in a row and Karim Benzema has started 10 on the bounce after recovering from an injury.

Read more: Real Madrid player set to make debut – 943 days after signing for the club

Eder Militao, Nacho Fernandez, Marcelo, Alvaro Odriozola and Mariano Diaz are among the fringe players who will be hoping for minutes.

Read more: The conflict between Zinedine Zidane and Real Madrid

Madrid are overwhelming favourites for the tie, although Alcoyano did knock out La Liga outfit Huesca in the previous round.

Real Madrid squad list:

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin, Altube

Defenders: E. Militão, Nacho, Marcelo, Odriozola, F. Mendy, Chust

Midfielders: Kroos, Casemiro, Valverde, Isco, Blanco

Attackers: Hazard, Benzema, Asensio, Lucas V., Vinicius Junior, Mariano Diaz