Real Madrid coach and club legend Raul tests positive for Covid-19

Raul Gonzalez – a Real Madrid club legend and current coach of the club’s Castilla side – has tested positive for Covid-19.

The details are outlined by Marca, who say how the former striker is now self-isolating and adhering to all the relevant health protocols.

It is a concerning piece of Real Madrid news with the club now hopeful that no other individuals at the facilities test positive.

Raul – who enjoyed a 20-year career at the top level – won his first title as a coach when the Juvenil B team won their league title in 2019.

Having successfully completed his UEFA coaching badges, he then assumed the managerial responsibilities at Madrid’s de facto reserve side, Castilla, for the following campaign.

Castilla – who play in Spain’s regionalised third tier – finished the previous Segunda B season in 7th as the league season was abandoned following the postponement of Spanish football in March following the coronavirus pandemic, and the side are currently fourth in the standings in their regionalised group.

The side have not played any game this calendar year and their last match in any competition was a victory away to their Atletico Madrid counterparts back on 13 December.

Their next game is scheduled for this weekend – against Getafe’s B side – and it appears certain that Raul will not be on the touchline for that clash.