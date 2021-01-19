Paris Saint-Germain agree big-money move for Barcelona-owned player

Paris Saint-Germain are set to conclude a deal worth €25m to sign full-back Emerson Royal who is currently owned by Barcelona.

The Brazilian has been a regular at Real Betis since moving to Spanish football in January 2019 and Diario Sport now say he is a fundamental part of the sports project at the Parisians, headed by Leonardo.

Emerson, 22, joined the Catalan club in January 2019 from Atletico Mineiro in a reported €12.7m deal in a convoluted operation in which both the Blaugrana and Betis paid for half that sum each.

Both clubs now co-own the right-back but he has exclusively played for Betis since his arrival, with Barca’s option to sign him permanently for €6m set to kick in from the summer of 2021.

However, the latest report suggests the club are now hopeful of cashing-in on the player in order to ease their financial issues and allow them to reinvest in other areas of their squad.

Emerson has scored four goals in 56 first-team appearances for Betis and has won his first international cap for Brazil.