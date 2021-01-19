Key update in Barcelona presidential election process

There has been a key update in the major Barcelona news on the club’s presidential election as postal voting has now become a possibility.

Carlos Tusquets is the current interim president of the Blaugrana but elections had been set to be held on 24 January with candidates vying to replace the departed Josep Maria Bartomeu, but the date was postponed due to the spread of Covid-19.

Joan Laporta, Victor Font and Toni Freixa are all on the final ballot for the elections but the date for the vote is now up in the air, although Catalunya Radio report on Tuesday that postal voting may now be considered.

El Govern confirma la modificació de la llei de l’esport per permetre el vot per correu i el vot electrònic a les entitats esportives Llum verda per a les eleccions a la presidència del Barça el 7 de març Més, al @Catmigdia https://t.co/KyERlYswTq pic.twitter.com/0iU2o3i5Ms — Catràdio Esports (@Catradioesports) January 19, 2021

Barcelona had made a request to the Generalitat to modify the legislation in order to allow postal votes to be considered for the elections, as per Cadena Cope, due to the pandemic.

Now the Catalan authorities have allowed postal or electronic voting to be carried out for sporting clubs, although any such change will need to be ratified by Blaugrana members.

Laporta is the favourite for the post after garnering an impressive 9,625 validated member signatures with Font and Freixa lagging behind on 4,431 and 2,634 respectively.

The provisional date for the elections to be held is 7 March, but that has not yet been confirmed by the club.