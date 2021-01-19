Key Real Madrid defensive duo out with injuries

Real Madrid will be without key defensive duo Sergio Ramos and Dani Carvajal for this week’s Copa del Rey clash against Segunda B side Alcoyano.

As per Diario AS, neither player trained on Tuesday and will sit out the midweek game, which takes central focus for Real Madrid news this week.

Ramos and Carvajal are both said to be carrying knocks from the last matches they played, which were against Athletic Bilbao and Celta Vigo respectively.

Indeed, Madrid captain Ramos has a knee injury that made him a major doubt for the clash against Athletic and ensured he left the stadium wrapped in a bandage and limping.

Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane carried out Tuesday morning’s training session with 23 footballers with Brazilian forward Rodrygo Goes the other absence from proceedings.

Rodrygo is still recovering from an injury that he sustained against Granada at the end of last month and remains on the treatment table.