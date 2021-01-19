Julen Lopetegui rules out sale of Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri

Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui has ruled out the departure of Youssef En-Nesyri according to a report in Marca.

The Moroccan striker was the subject of an offer from West Ham in recent days thought to be in the region of €30m. Lopetegui is said to have no interest in losing a starter, but Sevilla would have to listen if the offer was raised to €40m.

En-Nesyri is said to be content in Andalusia, and at 23 is in no rush to push for a move. Like Jules Kounde last summer with Manchester City, En-Nesyri is content for the club to take the lead in negotiations.

The Moroccan striker has scored 12 goals this season, impressive given he wasn’t even a guaranteed starter at its beginning. Should he leave, Sevilla would have to enter the market for a replacement given Carlos Fernandez isn’t rated so highly.

Real Sociedad, however, are said to like the look of Fernandez, and would pursue him if Willian Jose leaves the club this January window. They had an agreement with the player in the summer only to fail in their negotiation with Sevilla.

His sale would enable Monchi to go after a midfielder, a position they need to strengthen given Franco Vazquez‘s days are numbered at the club.