Griezmann’s post-Supercopa comments reportedly causing a stir in the Barcelona dressing room

Antoine Griezmann‘s post-match comments following Barcelona‘s Supercopa de Espana final defeat to Athletic Bilbao is causing issues in the Blaugrana dressing room according to reports carried by Diario AS.

Griezmann denounced Barcelona’s lack of communication and poor defending in a game the Catalans’ lost 3-2 despite being ahead in twice. The player’s camp denies his comments created problems, but apparently it’s part of a wave of negativity enveloping the dressing room.

“We’ve defended badly,” Griezmann said immediately after the final whistle on Sunday evening at La Cartuja.

“We haven’t communicated. These are important details. When the ball is moving and you have to start running, someone needs to shout. Sometimes someone shouts and sometimes they don’t.

The dressing room didn’t like these statements because they indirectly point to goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen and his back four, although sources close to Griezmann maintain that many of his team-mates share similar sentiments.

Ronald Koeman, for his part, echoed Griezmann’s complaints, criticising his team’s ability to defend set-pieces and highlighting his lack of tall players.

The Dutchman wanted to bring in Eric Garcia this winter for €5m but was forced to abandon the deal until the summer given the uncertainty around the club’s delayed presidential elections.